FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Dense Fog Advisory this morning until 9am.
Be alert for changing driving conditions. Partly cloudy otherwise.
Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Sunshine for today, with a few clouds.
Warmer temperatures, but not as humid. Dew points in the lower 60’s with a high in the mid 80’s.
FOOTBALL FORECAST
Great weather to catch a high school football game tonight. Low 80’s and sunshine for kickoff. Low to mid 70’s by the end of the game.
Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing overnight into Saturday morning. Low in the low to mid 60’s.
AFTERNOON ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY, MAINLY DRY SATURDAY
Nice for Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny. Into the afternoon there will be a five hour window for an isolated shower or weak storm to develop. Most will see a dry day, it’s a less than 20% chance. High tomorrow in the mid 80’s again.
Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night and a low in the mid 60’s.
Mid to upper 80’s and a return of the humid air on Sunday.
Partly sunny with isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms.
Low in the mid to upper 60’s Sunday night with an isolated shower or storm.
HUMID NEXT WEEK, STORMS BRING COOLER TEMPS LATE WEEK
Partly sunny, warm and humid Monday. High in the mid to upper 80’s.
Upper 60’s and partly cloudy Monday night.
Partly sunny and a high near 90° Tuesday. Slight chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon.
Low around 70° Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Isolated storms for Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.
Upper 60’s Wednesday night and isolated storm chance.
Mid 80’s Thursday with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon.
Mid 60’s Thursday night and isolated shower or storms.
Cooler Friday, with a high around 80° and a slight chance for a passing shower or storm. Partly sunny otherwise.
Early Fog Advisory-Nice today and tonight for High School Football
FRIDAY OUTLOOK