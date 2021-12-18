Drying out for the second half of the weekend

SUNDAY

Expect to see clouds dominate the forecast for the first part of the day Sunday with a few peeks of sunshine possible. After starting in the upper 20’s, high temperatures will only climb to the mid 30’s for your Sunday afternoon. Clouds will begin to decrease later in the day Sunday.

FAIRLY QUIET WEATHER EXPECTED THIS WEEK

Most of the week ahead will feature quiet weather and near normal temperatures. We should be in the middle 30’s this time of the year. Highs this week will range from the mid 30’s to low 40’s with dry conditions sticking around through Christmas Eve.

FIRST LOOK AT THE CHRISTMAS FORECAST

As we go into the Christmas holiday, temperatures will begin to warm up. Highs will reach the low to middle 40’s for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day as a storm system moves into the region. This will bring the chance of a few rain showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It may get cool enough for a few snowflakes early in the day on Christmas, but a White Christmas seems to be a low probability this year.