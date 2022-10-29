RADAR AND CLOUDS

Expect a mostly clear night tonight. Clouds will increase Sunday as the next storm system starts approaching the Valley.

TEMPERATURES

Lows fall to the upper 30s tonight. Highs warm to the lower to mid-60s Sunday.

FUTURE TRACKER

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday comes with an increase in clouds through the day. Highs will still approach the lower 60s. The risk for seeing a few showers begins climbing Sunday night. Skies will be cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s. Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Monday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s for highs.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have a chance for some scattered showers or sprinkles in the Valley on Halloween. That storm system won’t stick around long. An isolated shower is still possible Tuesday, mainly early in the day but another stretch of dry weather builds in after that storm system clears the region.

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies and cool temps with lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Sunday comes with an increase in cloudy through the day. It will be another mild day with highs in the low 60s.

7 DAY FORECAST

The chance for showers ramps up Monday. Scattered showers or sprinkles are expected with a high in the low 60s. Partly sunny skies return Tuesday with a small chance for a sprinkle. Highs stay in the lower 60s. We will be partly sunny next Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Highs stay in the mid-60s Thursday under partly sunny skies. Next Friday is looking dry and warm with highs around 70. Chances for a few showers returns to the forecast for the start of next weekend with highs near 70.