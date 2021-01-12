Dry weather continuing a few more days, late-week cold front ushers in much more active pattern

We will be dry early this week and temperatures will rise to around 10° above average mid-week. A cold front coming late-week will bring colder air and end the dry stretch:

TONIGHT

Quiet weather continues with a light breeze overnight. We will see plenty of clouds into Tuesday morning but will remain dry. Temperatures fall to the middle 20s with wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s possible at times.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is looking like a more clouds than sun kind of day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s for daytime highs. There will be a bit of an uptick in the winds. With the light breeze will come wind chills dropping to the middle to upper 20s at times during the day. Expect plenty of clouds around Tuesday night, too. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s for overnight lows and winds will remain a bit elevated. Wind chills as low as upper teens to around 20° are possible at times Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

A chance at a little bit of sunshine is in the forecast Wednesday. We kick off the day with mostly cloudy skies. We will be watching for some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon, allowing for at least a few peeks of sunshine. It will be a bit warmer with highs around 40°. It will also be a bit on the breezy side. Wednesday night will remain dry with some scattered clouds and lows around 30°. A southwesterly breeze will continue Wednesday night, helping drive wind chills into the 20s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have another window where some sunshine is possible Thursday as we await the arrival of a cold front. Temperatures will continue above average with highs around 40° and a moderate southwesterly breeze through the day. The cold front we are tracking will arrive early Friday, returning the cloudy skies and touching off a mix of some rain and snow in the region. On the backside of the cold front comes colder weather by the end of the weekend. Highs will fall to around average for this time of year, 32°. We will also be watching for spotty snow showers and flurries.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.