Dry stretch of weather continues

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKBreezy and mild this morning. 15 to 20 degrees warmer this morning from yesterday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. Sunshine and clouds today, with ahigh around the lower 70's. Windy with 30 mph gusts at times. Slight chance for a sprinkle in the northeast area of Mercer County.

COOLING TONIGHT AND THURSDAYCooler tonight and partly cloudy, with a low in the mid 40's. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 60's Thursday.

TEMPERATURES RAMPING BACK UP FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAYClear and cool with a low in the mid 40's Thursday night. Warmer Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 70°. Partly cloudy Friday night, and a low in the mid 50's. Partly sunny and warm Saturday, with an unseasonable warm mid 70's.

REMNANTS OF DELTA COULD BRING RAIN LATE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEKCloudy with a shower chance on Sunday, with a high in the lower 70's. Isolated shower Sunday night, with a low around 50°. High around 70° Monday, with an isolated shower chance. Isolated shower chance and a low in the lower 50's. Mid 60's and partly sunny Tuesday with isolated shower chance. Lower 50's. Mid 60's and partly sunny Wednesday, with a slight shower chance.