Dry stretch of weather continues

WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Breezy conditions from today will diminish into the evening tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight hours with a few clouds.
- Temperatures a bit cooler tonight than last night with lows starting the day Thursday in the middle 40’s. Highs Thursday will be a few degrees cooler than our high of 70 degrees today. Expect highs on Thursday to be in the low to mid 60’s.
- Dry weather continues into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will increase from Thursday to Saturday with highs well into the 70’s on Saturday.
- Our attention then will focus on Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday. Thereafter, some remnant moisture from the tropical system is expected to bring us more rain chances as we go later into the day Sunday and Monday next week.
- Chances of rain stick around into the middle of next week as we await another cold front to approach the area.