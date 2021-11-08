Dry and warm stretch continues into early week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Nov. 6, the state reports a total of 1,567,834 (+2,791) cases, leading to 80,979 (+127) hospitalizations and 10,259 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,510,943 people — or 55.7% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 8,740 from the previous day.