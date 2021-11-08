MONDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly clear and chilly, temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Mostly sunny and warm today, high in the low to mid 60’s. Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s tonight.
ANOTHER NICE DAY TUESDAY, SHOWER CHANCE OVERNIGHT
Mostly sunny and another day in the low to mid 60’s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a chance for rain showers. Low in the mid 40’s for a mild night.
DRY WEDNESDAY AND FIRST HALF OF THURSDAY
High around 60° Wednesday and mainly cloudy. Mostly cloudy and mild, mid 40’s Wednesday night. Showers are likely Thursday in the afternoon and evening. High in the low to mid 60’s. Low to mid 40’s Thursday night.
CHANCE FOR RAIN FRIDAY; COOLING
Cooler with a chance for showers at times Friday. High in the mid 50’s. Chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night. Low in the mid 30’s.
COLDER WITH SNOW FLYING FOR THE WEEKEND
Chance for a few showers Saturday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Chance for snow showers Saturday night. Low in the upper 20’s. Low to mid 40’s and a chance for a snow/rain mix Sunday. Low around 30° Sunday night and a chance for snow showers. Mostly cloudy Monday and a high around 40°.
Dry and warm stretch continues into early week
Enjoy it while it lasts, colder weather into the weekend
MONDAY OUTLOOK