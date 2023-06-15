The latest U.S. drought monitor issuance Thursday shows subtle changes in our region. Even with the recent rains, our area remains drier than normal. The latest update shows drought conditions present across the majority of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

What changed in the June 15, 2023 Drought Monitor update in northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania?

The only changes observed in our area are in Columbiana County. The entire county was in the pre-drought classification, abnormally dry, by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Only 84.61 percent of the county was classified as being in a moderate drought. The June 15, 2023 update now has all of Columbiana County classified as being in a moderate drought. This is the second week in a row that 100 percent of Trumbull, Mahoning, Mercer and Lawrence counties have been classified as being in a moderate drought.

Below is a slider-bar comparison of the June 8, 20213 and June 15, 2023 Drought Monitor updates. Slide the bar to the right to see the map from June 8 and to the left to see the latest, June 15, update.

Comparison of June 8, 2023 and June 15, 2023 U.S. Drought Monitor in the Youngstown, Ohio area.

The majority of the region is considered in a moderate drought. As of June 15, all of Pennsylvania and 96.41 percent of Ohio is considered abnormally dry. The latest update classifies 79.54 percent of Pennsylvania and 78.17 percent of Ohio as experiencing moderate drought conditions.

June 15, 2023 U.S. Drought Monitor update for the lower Great Lakes region.

How far behind are we on rain?

Note: Rainfall statistics for our area are kept at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport located in Vienna, Ohio in Trumbull County.

Recent rains have not been enough to wipe away the rain deficits built over the record-breaking 21-day dry spell that ended Sunday, June 11, 2023. That said, gardens and lawns have received some beneficial rains this week. We have had four consecutive days of rain as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The total rain at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport now stands at 1.02″ for June 2023. That is also the total at the airport since May 21, 2023.

June 2023 rainfall stats at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023.

June 2023 rainfall is currently running 0.92 inches below normal. Total rain for 2023 at the airport is up to 16.91 inches. We were running a surplus compared to normal earlier in the year. The recent dry spell wiped away the surplus and we are at a deficit of 1.26 inches as of 6 p.m. June 15.

June 2023 rainfall stats at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023.

StormTeam 27’s 30-day percent of normal rainfall map shows our entire area remains below normal for rain. Most of the area has only received roughly 35 to 55 percent of the normal rainfall over the previous 30 days.

Estimated percent of normal rainfall in the previous 30 days as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The rain deficits continue to add up. StormTeam 27’s 30-day rainfall deficit map shows the entire viewing area running around 1 inch to 1.5 inches below normal over the last 30 days.

Estimated rainfall deficit in the previous 30 days as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Will we see continued improvements or an expansion of drought conditions in the Youngstown area?

Deficits will continue growing with every passing dry day. Normal rainfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport each day for the remainder of June is between 0.12 inches to 0.14 inches per day. This means if we were to receive the normal total rain for the last 15 days of June, we would need to receive 1.96 inches by June 30, 2023 at the Trumbull County airport.

We are tracking a risk for rain and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong and produce gusty wind or hail with heavy rain, overnight Thursday into Friday (June 15 into June 16). The storm system bringing the Thursday night thunderstorm risk will keep lingering showers in the region Friday. However, the overall trend is looking more dry than wet over the next seven days. As of Thursday evening, we are looking at only small chances for a couple of spotty showers or storms next week after a dry weekend and start to the workweek.

Probability of precipitation of the next seven days in the Youngstown, Ohio area as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of potential rainfall over the next seven days. Sliding the bar to the right shows the American, GFS, forecast model’s potential rainfall for the next seven days. Sliding the bar to the left will show the European, ECMWF, model’s potential rainfall over the next week. Both models suggest the potential for around 0.1 to 0.5 inches of rain in our area. The normal rainfall over the next seven days would be roughly 0.9 inches.

Looking ahead to the end of the month, the latest 8-14 day outlook for precipitation from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center shows our area in the equal chances category of receiving above or below normal rainfall. The current 8-14 day outlook is valid for the dates June 23 to June 29, 2023. There is a slight lean toward wetter than normal conditions along the east coast of the United States.

8-14 day precipitation outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center, valid June 23 to June 29, 2023.

The current expectation is for June 2023 to end drier than normal. However, if we do end up trending wetter than normal into the tail end of June or get into a pattern allowing for some thunderstorms over the region, we have a chance to make up the current deficit this month. To do so would require a several-day stretch of rain or some thunderstorms passing over the rain gauge at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.