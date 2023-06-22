(WKBN) — The latest U.S. drought monitor issuance Thursday shows some changes across parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Here locally, our area remains drier than normal, with drought conditions still present.

What changed in the June 22, 2023, Drought Monitor update in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

While there weren’t any changes in our area, there were changes in northern Ohio, with several locations no longer experiencing a drought.

For example, portions of Ashtabula, Stark, Portage and Summit counties were downgraded from moderate drought conditions to abnormally dry conditions.

Below is a slider-bar comparison of the June 15, 2023, and June 22, 2023, drought monitor updates. Slide the bar to the right to see the map from June 15 and to the left to see the latest, June 22, update

Comparison of June 8, 2023 and June 15, 2023 U.S. Drought Monitor in the Youngstown, Ohio area.

Overall, there was improvement throughout Ohio, with around 32% of the state in moderate drought conditions. That is down from 78% last week. Eighty percent of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That is down from 96% last week. Lastly, 19% of the state is not experiencing dry conditions. That is up from 3% last week.

Overall, there was no improvement throughout Pennsylvania, with 100% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 79% experiencing moderate drought conditions. One point five percent of the state is also experiencing severe drought conditions.

Will the Youngstown area see any rain in the coming days?

We are entering an unsettled weather pattern here in the Valley, with several chances for showers and storms over the coming days. Two systems will move through the area, with the first system bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The second one will bring showers and thunderstorms for the start of next week, with rain likely Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances for Youngstown over the next 5 days.

While we will see rain, we likely won’t see enough to bring us out of a rainfall deficit. Youngstown is currently in a deficit of 1.25″ below normal, and that number continues to grow.

Looking ahead toward the end of June and the start of July, the 6-10 and 8-14 day precipitation outlooks show a slight lean toward wetter-than-normal conditions for our area.

6-10 day precipitation outlook