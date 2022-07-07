We have turned dry this summer after a very wet winter and spring. The grass and farmland did catch some water over the past week, but we have some work to do to catch up.

Right now, parts of northeast Ohio are classified as abnormal dry. We are not into the moderate drought classification to this point.

The drought monitor is updated every Thursday.

7/07/2022 – Abnormal Dry across Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana counties.

This is the second week in a row with these abnormal conditions here in our part of the country.

There is a much bigger drought problem to our west as dry conditions continue across west Texas to eastern New Mexico. The west in general is dealing with dry drought conditions. The summer season rainfall is helping some across the west, but not enough in most places.

7/07/2022 – Drought Monitor United States

Closer to home we have picked up some rain to start July. This has helped try to green up the grass and add a little moisture to the farm fields. We are still dry in most spots.

Most areas are running 50% to 80% normal rainfall through the past 30 days.

Central Mercer County is one of the few locations that is currently above the normal rainfall as big storms have trained over that region at times over the past 30 days.

The driest area has been Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

The heaviest rain has missed a big part of southwest Mahoning County and western Columbiana County over the past 30 days. Some of these areas are approaching close to two inches below the normal rainfall during this period.

We will have to see how the summer plays out, but overall we are off to a dry start in many spots as we approach the mid-point of the season.