Drizzle and clouds fade to a little sun Wednesday, tracking tropical moisture for Thursday

Wednesday is looking like one of the nicer afternoons this week with a little glimpse of sunshine. Remnants of Zeta bring a wet Thursday to the area -- Here's when the tropical moisture arrives:

TONIGHT

Another damp night ahead. Skies will be cloudy with some light showers and drizzle during the evening. While the showers taper, pockets of drizzle will linger through the night and are possible during the early morning commute. Temperatures will drop toward the lower 40s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is currently looking like the nicest day of the workweek. It starts off cloudy with overcast skies expected through the morning. Clouds will start breaking up into the afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. The addition of that sunshine helps temperatures warm up a bit. Highs warm to the mid-50s, close to average for late-October. Wednesday evening will be nice and quiet with just a few clouds around. Skies return to overcast overnight with rain chances on the rise toward daybreak. Lows drop to the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta work through the region Thursday, bringing a gloomy and wet day. Skies will be overcast all day with showers developing in the morning. Rain will be likely the remainder of the day. It will stay cool with highs in the mid-40s. Showers will continue Thursday night and a northerly wind sets up in the area, pulling in some cooler temperatures. This may allow for some of the showers to mix with a little bit of wet snow Thursday night. Lows will drop to the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few isolated showers or sprinkles remain in the forecast Friday. Highs will stay in the 40s. High pressure builds in Friday evening and will clear out the clouds and set us up for a nice kickoff for the weekend. Expect some Halloween sunshine and temps warming to around 50. Halloween night will be mostly clear. Sunday will start with sunshine but clouds increase as a cold front approaches. That cold front brings a big surge of cold air Sunday night that will fire up the lake-effect machine and bring a chance for some snowflakes Sunday night into Monday morning.

