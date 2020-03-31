Dreary weather carries over into Tuesday

The first part of this week isn't going to be very nice but the second half is looking pretty stellar for early April -- Check out the stretch of nice days coming late-week:

TONIGHT

Expect cloudy skies tonight and cool temperatures. We will have occasional showers or pockets of drizzle throughout the evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. With temperatures in the 30s early Tuesday, it will be possible for a few snowflakes to mix in with any rain in the area.

TUESDAY

More of the same ahead for Tuesday. It will be a dreary day with overcast skies likely. The chance for a few passing showers or some patchy drizzle will continue. Temperatures will remain on the cool side. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

There is a slightly better chance for a few showers Tuesday night. Skies will remain cloudy and it will be another cool overnight. Lows will return to the middle 30s. The risk for occasional showers or sprinkles will continue into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

This will be the transition day for the area. Skies start off cloudy with a chance for a few showers or sprinkles continuing. The risk for some rain will begin to taper off into the afternoon. Clouds will start to break up heading into Wednesday evening. Daytime highs will be around 50°. It will be another chilly night with the clearing of the clouds Wednesday night. Lows drop toward the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second part of the week will be way nicer than the start. Temperatures will continue warming back to the 60s by the weekend and we will have some sunshine to go along with the warming temperatures.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.