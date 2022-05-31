Today has been another warm and muggy day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. There were some isolated showers around the area earlier, but they have since dissipated.

However, do not be shocked if another shower or two develops this afternoon. It will not be a washout by any means, but it could wet the pavement some.

Drastic changes in our weather will begin Wednesday in the form of a cold front with showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s Wednesday, but showers and thunderstorms will start to develop in the afternoon. There may be multiple waves of thunderstorms between noon and 10 p.m. Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail and flooding being the main threats.

The threat of severe thunderstorms should diminish as the sun sets Wednesday evening.

Severe thunderstorm outlook from the storm prediction center. Yellow is a two out of five threat.

Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the upper-50s, and Thursday will be cooler with highs only in the mid-60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will push into our area Thursday afternoon, but the threat of severe weather in these storms is low.

This disturbance will move out of the area Thursday night and bring seasonal temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and muggy. Low temperatures in the upper-60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. There is a chance of rain (80%).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Cooler with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain (80%).

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain (60%).