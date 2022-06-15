The hot and humid weather pushed into our region today with temperatures pushing into the lower 90s and heat index readings in the low 100s.

A heat advisory continues through the evening.

The record high temperature before Wednesday was 93°. That was set back in 1994. Wednesday’s high temperature pushed into the lower 90s by mid-afternoon and topped out at 93° at 3:59 p.m.

We have tied the 1994 record high of 93° at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport for June 15.

The hot weather will continue through Thursday until a cold front clears the area late in the day. Find out how the font will impact our region with showers and the risk for strong storms here.