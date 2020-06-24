Dew point drop tonight will bring a comfortable, less humid Wednesday

It will become less humid through the night as dew points start dropping. We will have a break from the sticky, humid air for a few days -- Here's when the humidity returns:

TONIGHT

Dew points will be dropping tonight, leading to a less humid overnight. An early evening shower or sprinkle is possible. Skies turn partly to mostly clear overnight. It will be cooler with lows in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

We have a comfortable but cooler day ahead Wednesday. Dew points will be lower so it won’t feel as muggy as the last few days have felt. While the morning will have a decent amount of sun, scattered clouds are likely into the afternoon. We will have a chance for a few isolated showers around during the afternoon and early evening. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

Any showers that develop in the afternoon will begin to dissipate as the sun sets Wednesday evening. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop to the middle 50s for overnight lows.

THURSDAY

Thursday will also be a pretty comfortable day for the area. Dew points will jump a little but remain around a comfortable range. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s for daytime highs. We are looking at a partly sunny day for the area. Once again, spotty showers or a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon into the early evening. Any rain that can develop in the afternoon begins to dissipate into the evening. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like one of the nicest day of the forecast period. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. There will be an up-tick in humidity Friday evening into Saturday morning with dew points jumping back into the 60s. The rise in dew points will bring a rise in rain and storm chances for the weekend with some wet weather expected, especially into the second half of the day Saturday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.