Developing storms late Thursday

TONIGHTA few showers or an isolated thunderstorm will pop up around the area through the evening. Rain chances fade overnight with scattered clouds around. It will be another warm night with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAYThursday is looking just as toasty as Wednesday but features a greater chance for rain and storms as a cold front approaches. Thursday starts off dry and mostly sunny. We will have a lot of morning sun around with an increase in clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will return to around 80° early in the afternoon, and we will start seeing the chance for storms rising. We will have to start keeping a close eye on radar for some pop-up showers and storms after 2 p.m. Rain and storms become increasingly more likely after 5 p.m.as the cold front nears. The risk for any strong storms is greater to the west of our area but an isolated stronger storm isn't completely out of the question late afternoon into early evening.