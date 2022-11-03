(WYTV)

THURSDAY MORNING

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 11am for the entire viewing area this morning. Visibility near zero in some spots. Add extra time for travel, give yourself plenty of distance from other motorists, and as always, buckle up!

Chilly in the upper 30’s in Mercer County, to low to mid 40’s in Mahoning and Columbiana.



NICE AFTERNOON THURSDAY

Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Mild, with a high in the upper 60’s.



WARMER, PATCHY FOG TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and warmer tonight, low in the mid to upper 40’s. Patchy fog, not as widespread as the last couple of mornings.



BEAUTIFUL FRIDAY AND MUCH OF SATURDAY

Partly sunny and mild Friday, high around 70°.

Mild Friday night in the mid 50’s and partly cloudy.

Warm Saturday, high in the low to mid 70’s with sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds and

a chance for a late day shower close to dusk.

Scattered showers likely Saturday night, low in the mid 50’s.



OVERALL A NICE DAY SUNDAY

Slight chance for an early morning shower or sprinkles, becoming partly sunny Sunday.

High around 70°.



NICE FOR EARLY WEEK AND ELECTION DAY TUESDAY

Upper 40’s and patchy clouds for Sunday night.

Upper 60’s and sunshine and clouds Monday.

Mid 40’s and patchy clouds Monday night.

Mostly sunny and low to mid 60’s for a nice Election Day Tuesday.

Lower 40’s Tuesday night and mainly clear.

Lower 60’s for Wednesday and partly sunny.

Low in the mid 40’s Wednesday night and mostly cloudy.

Chance for a shower next Thursday, high in the mid 60’s.