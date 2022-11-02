(WKBN)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10am for the entire viewing area this morning.

Visibility near zero in some spots. Add a few extra minutes for the morning commute.

Colder in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Partly sunny today, high in the mid 60’s.



ANOTHER FOGGY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY

Clear with another night of fog overnight, low in the lower 40’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 40’s Thursday night.



UNSEASONABLY WARM PATTERN SETS IN

Partly sunny and 70° Friday.

Partly cloudy Friday night, low in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly sunny and warm in the low to mid 70’s Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday night, mild, low in the upper 50’s.



LATE WEEKEND RAIN

Chance for showers for Sunday, isolated thunderstorms. High around 70°.

Showers and a chance for thunderstorms Sunday night, low in the lower 50’s.

A stray shower possible Monday, with a high in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low around 50°.



DRY FOR ELECTION DAY TUESDAY

A nice day to get out and vote Tuesday, high in the mid 60’s and partly sunny.

Mid 40’s and mostly clear Tuesday night.

Low to mid 60’s and partly sunny Wednesday.