Temperatures have been up and down this week. This type of swing is what you would expect for early December in our part of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The weather forecast into the weekend is a warm one. Temperatures will be well above the average with highs in the 50s.

Nice weather is expected Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Tracking a weekend storm

A large storm system will sweep into the area this weekend scooping up warm air and then throwing rain in our direction. It will leave the area with a swath of snow and cooler temperatures into early next week.

It does not look like we will break any high-temperature records, but it will be warm.

Day of the Week High Temp Record High Record High Year Friday 53 65 1966 Saturday 59 64 1952 Sunday 53 69 1971 High temperatures expected compared to record highs for Youngstown, Ohio.

The storm system will also bring rain showers and the chance for thunder. The risk for showers will start later Saturday afternoon and become steady into Saturday night and Sunday. An embedded thunderstorm is possible.

Rainfall will add up with around an inch, or more, expected out of this storm system. We will have to watch how fast it moves through as the speed of the storm could create higher, or lower, rainfall totals.

You can keep up with the rain on the Youngstown Weather Radar.

Temperatures will fall through the day Sunday and be cold enough for snow by late day and into Sunday night.

We are staying colder to start next week with a chance for snow showers on Monday.

The forecast is looking better again through the middle of next week.