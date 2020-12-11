Daytime highs around 10°-15° above average next two days, update on weekend storm system arrival time

An area of low pressure arriving this weekend brings some rain to the area. Once the cold front clears, temps fall back to more wintry readings--Here's an update on the timeline:

TONIGHT

No weather worries for tonight. Skies will be mostly clear. We have a low chance at a few patchy areas of fog. The best chance at seeing fog would be in river valleys and low-lying rural areas. Temperatures overnight drop to the mid-30s.

FRIDAY

Highs Friday will be nearly 15° above average. Normal highs are in the upper 30s and we will approach mid-50s Friday afternoon. The day begins with lots of sunshine. Expect some scattered clouds through the afternoon and increasing clouds Friday evening. Skies turn overcast Friday night and temperatures remain mild. Lows will be around 40° at daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Low pressure moves into the region from the west-southwest Saturday. The timing has shifted a bit over the last 24-hours. It is looking like a slightly earlier arrival time. This means an earlier start for the showers. We will be cloudy at daybreak. Rain chances rise through the morning, with showers developing as early as late-morning. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast the rest of the day. Highs remain well above average, warming to the lower 50s.

Saturday Night

Scattered rain showers will continue Saturday evening. It will be mild and cloudy. The showers will become more isolated overnight as a cold front sweeps through the area. This will open the door for colder air to begin moving back into the area. By sunrise Sunday, temps will be down into the mid-40s.

Sunday

The warmest part of our Sunday will be the early morning. The day begins in the mid-40s and we will have falling temperatures through the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a few hit or miss showers and sprinkles are possible throughout the day. As temperatures cool, any sprinkles or showers will be able to mix with a few snowflakes into the evening. Any precipitation the latter part of the day will be fairly isolated. Temperatures will continue cooling with lows by Monday morning around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will be feeling wintry again. Highs return to the 30s Monday and we are looking daytime temps in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s through late-week. There will be a few chances for some snow. Flurries or a stray snow shower are possible Monday. The next storm after the weekend system comes mid-week, bringing a better chance for some snowflakes. We will need to monitor the middle of the week for a chance at a little accumulation.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.