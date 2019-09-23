Damp start to Fall season Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Rain today, with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Scattered rain this morning and temperatures in the mid 60’s to lower 70’s. Rain and a cold punch of air will keep us cooler today. High in the mid to upper 70’s. It’ll be a bit breezy today as well. Wind gusts could get up to 25 mph. Rain could reach up to a half inch, and higher amounts where thunderstorms occur. Mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower tonight. Cooler, with a low in the mid 50’s.

SUNNY AND COOLER TUESDAY

Cooler and mostly sunny for Tuesday, high in the lower 70’s. Partly cloudy and cool Tuesday night, low in the lower 50’s. Mostly sunny and warmer for Wednesday, high in the upper 70’s. Chance for showers or storms Wednesday night, low in the upper 50’s.

RAIN RISK WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY

Chance for mainly morning and early afternoon showers Thursday, otherwise partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 70’s. Mostly clear and chilly Thursday night, low in the lower 50’s.

WARMING ON FRIDAY

Warming trend for the weekend. Friday high in the lower 80’s and mainly sunny. Low in the lower 60’s into Saturday morning. Warmer and more humid Saturday, high in the mid 80’s. Slight chance for a pop up shower or storm into the afternoon and early evening. Low in the mid 60’s into Sunday. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler Sunday, high in the lower 80’s. Mid to upper 50’s into Monday morning and mostly clear skies. Mostly sunny and a high in the upper 70’s for Monday.