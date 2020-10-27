Damp night ahead with showers and drizzle, dreary weather lingers Tuesday

It's looking like more of the same for the area Tuesday. Wednesday currently looks like the day of the week to look forward to -- Here's a look at the week ahead:

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight with some light showers and drizzle expected through the evening. While the showers may taper overnight, pockets of drizzle will remain. Temperatures will drop toward the lower 40s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

More of the same Tuesday with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Patchy drizzle will linger, especially in the morning. The chance for a stray shower or some drizzle will continue in the afternoon. Skies stay overcast the majority of the day and temperatures will be cool. Highs will be near 50°. We will start seeing some thinning of the clouds Tuesday night. It will be a colder overnight with lows falling toward the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is currently looking like the nicest day of the workweek. Highs warm to the mid-50s, close to average for late-October. We will have some sunshine and scattered clouds through the day. Wednesday evening remains quiet but clouds will begin increasing into the evening and overnight. Lows by daybreak drop to the lower 40s with overcast skies likely by sunrise Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Remnants of hurricane Zeta will send clouds and moisture toward the region Thursday. Showers are likely Thursday and rain will linger into Friday. It is looking decent heading into Halloween weekend. Also, a reminder, don’t forget to set the clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.

