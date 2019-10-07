Damp Monday morning and cooler

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Rain likely, mainly in the first part of the day. Slight chance for an afternoon shower Monday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cooler, with a high in the lower 60’s. An isolated shower possible Monday night, early evening. Mid 40’s into Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies.

SUNNY FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK!

Sunshine and seasonal Tuesday, with a high in the mid 60’s. Mostly clear and chilly into Wednesday morning, low in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 60’s. Mid to upper 40’s into Thursday morning and partly cloudy. High on Friday around 72° with partly sunny skies.

RAIN RISK FRIDAY EVENING AND SATURDAY

Showers and a thunderstorm chance Friday night, a 40% likelihood. Low in the lower 40’s. Much cooler going into next weekend. High Saturday in the upper 50’s with a chance for light rain and mostly cloudy. Low around 40° into Sunday morning.

COOL AND SUNNY SUNDAY, RAIN RISK MONDAY

Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high in the upper 50’s. Cool into Monday morning, low 40°. Shower chance Monday, with a high in the mid 50’s.