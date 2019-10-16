Damp, cool and breezy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Breezy and damp for the morning, with falling temperatures into the upper 40’s and then rising into the lower 50’s this afternoon. Chance for sporadic showers into the afternoon. We can easily have a half inch in the rain gauge by mid day. Light rainfall amounts this afternoon and tonight.

BREEZY AND COOLER WITH ISOLATED LIGHT RAIN TONIGHT

Cooler tonight with periods of light rain or drizzle. Slight thunder chance. Low in the lower 40’s and breezy. Light rain at times Thursday, mainly the first half of the day. High around 50. Low of 40 into Friday morning with a slight chance for light rain.

NICE FRIDAY AND WARMING FOR THE WEEKEND!

Partly sunny Friday, high in the mid 50’s. Chilly into Saturday morning, upper 30’s and partly cloudy. Sunny and warmer for Saturday, high in the low to mid 60’s. Mid 40’s into Sunday morning, partly cloudy. Sun and clouds Sunday, with a high in the upper 60’s. Slim chance for a late day shower.

WET FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK

Scattered showers and a storm chance Monday, high near 70. Scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday. High Tuesday in the mid 60’s. Partly sunny Wednesday high in the upper 50’s.