Copy and paste forecast continues, weekend rain remains on track

TONIGHT

The only notable change to the forecast for tonight is temperatures will be a few degrees cooler overnight. Lows will be dropping to the lower 40s. Once again, we have a little patchy fog possible for the area and skies will be mostly clear.

FRIDAY

Another beautiful day as the workweek ends with lots of sunshine in the forecast. The day starts off a tad cooler and patchy fog is possible at sunrise. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the lower 70s. No weather worries for high school football games Friday evening with clear skies for the area. It will be comfortably cool with temperatures in the lower 60s at kickoff and dropping toward the lower 50s by the final plays. Friday night remains mainly clear with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday is the day to enjoy this weekend. We will have a lot of sunshine throughout much of the day. Clouds will be on the increase for the second half of the day and temperatures will be warmer. Daytime highs will jump to the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Skies become overcast into Saturday evening with a mainly cloudy overnight. Rain chances will be climbing with scattered showers developing toward morning. A surge of warmer air, combined with the added clouds, will mean a warmer overnight. Lows Saturday night will only fall to the upper 50s.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mainly cloudy day for the area. While it won’t be an all-day start-to-finish washout, scattered showers will work through the area throughout the day. The off and on rain is likely by sunrise and will continue into the evening with pockets of heavier showers possible at times. Highs for the day will be near 70°. Spotty showers will continue Sunday night with cloudy skies. Temperatures stay mild again for lows, only dropping to around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for scattered rain and the overcast skies will stick around Monday. Highs will be around 70°. Spotty showers will remain in the forecast Tuesday, but it won’t be a washout. Peeks of sun are also expected Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. The chance for a few showers around the area will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Neither of the two days is looking like a washout.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.