WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Rain this morning. Warm in the mid to upper 50’s. Rain will be heaviest and most likely in the morning, with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Spotty showers into the afternoon, and winds will pick up for some 20-25mph gusts. Be alert for wet leaves, they can be slick.



MUCH COLDER TONIGHT, RAIN ENDING

Chance for an evening shower, mostly cloudy and cooler overnight. Low in the upper 30’s.



COOLER FOR LATE WEEK

Cloudy early, with sunshine developing Thursday. Cooler, in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 30’s into Friday morning.

Partly sunny Friday. High in the upper 50’s.

Mostly clear and mid 30’s for Friday night.



SEASONAL WITH SUNSHINE FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and low to mid 60’s Saturday.

Upper 30’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Partly sunny and lower 60’s Sunday.

Chance for showers Sunday night, low in the upper 40’s.



MILD WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR HALLOWEEN

Cloudy and lower 60’s for Halloween with isolated showers at times.

Isolated showers for Trick or Treating, temperatures in the upper 50’s for early evening.

Overnight into Tuesday low in the lower 50’s.



SEASONAL MID-WEEK

Chance for a stray shower Tuesday, mostly cloudy overall. High around 60°.

Upper 40’s and mainly cloudy Tuesday night, with a slight shower chance.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the lower 60’s.