THURSDAY OUTLOOK

BE ALERT FOR PONDED ROADS AROUND THE VALLEY AFTER STEADY OVERNIGHT RAIN.

SOME LOCATIONS IN TRUMBULL AND MAHONING COUNTY OVER AN INCH OF RAIN. Bristolville: 1.32″ Hubbard: 1.13″ Canfield: 1.04″

Rain showers this morning, have an umbrella. Temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Peaks of sunshine this afternoon with a chance for a passing shower in the late afternoon.

Cooler, high around 60°.

Partly cloudy and colder overnight, low in the upper 30’s.



COOL BUT SUNNY FOR FRIDAY, DRESS WARM FOR FOOTBALL

Mostly sunny and cool Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Dry but chilly for high school games tomorrow night. Mid to upper 40’s for the games. Overnight low in the lower 40’s.



AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE SATURDAY, COOLER SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday with a few showers developing into the afternoon. High in the mid 60’s. Chance for a few showers Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s.

An early morning shower chance, but overall nice on Sunday in the upper 50’s and partly sunny. Partly cloudy and upper 40’s Sunday night.



RAIN LIKELY MONDAY, FOLLOWED BY THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON

Scattered showers likely for Monday, high only around 50°.

Chance for rain/snow mix turning to isolated snow showers Monday night. Low in the lower 30’s. Chance for early snow showers Tuesday, mixing with rain as we warm into the low to mid 40’s. Chance for rain/snow mix, to isolated snow shower Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



SNOWBELT RAIN/SNOW CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Chance for a rain/snow mix in the northern fringes of the forecast area Wednesday, overall partly sunny and cold in the mid 40’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 30’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and a little warmer next Thursday in the mid 50’s.