Cooler with isolated showers Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKChilly this morning, with temperatures in the low 50's. Sunshine this morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon, high temperature around 70°.

RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT, LIKELY FRIDAYIsolated rain after midnight, low in the low to mid 50's. Scattered showers Friday, with a thunderstorm chance. High in the mid 60's. Low to mid 50's with an isolated shower Saturday night.

WARMING FOR THE WEEKENDPartly sunny and warmer Saturday, high in the mid to upper 70's. Slight chance for a thunderstorm late day and evening. Upper 50's Saturday night, with an early storm risk. Partly sunny Sunday, high in the lower 80's Chance for a late day shower or storm.

WARM, HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAYA better chance for isolated storm with partly sunny skies Monday, high in the low to mid 80's. Chance for isolated storms Monday night, low in the low to mid 60's.

NOT WASHOUTS, BUT ISOLATED STORMS FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKSunshine and clouds and isolated storms likely Tuesday, high in the lower 80's. Low to mid 60's Tuesday night with an isolated storm chance. Lower 80's Wednesday and isolated storm chance. Mid 60's for Wednesday night, with an isolated storm chance. Upper 70's Thursday, with a chance for a few storms but mainly partly sunny.