Cooler with early rain chance Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKMostly cloudy and mild this morning. Mid 50s to upper 50s this morning.Partly sunny this morning and isolated shower or storm into the early afternoon.By late-day, showers and storms are more likely. High today around 80°. Record is 81° so we might make another run at a record like yesterday.

RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, TONIGHTScattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Low in the lower 50s. Rainfall could add up to an inch or more by Daybreak Friday.

COOLER FRIDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER MAINLY IN THE AFTERNOONCooler Friday, with a high in the low to mid 70s.Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon.Low to mid 50s Friday night with a slight shower or storm chance.

WARM AIR PUSH AHEAD OF A STRONGER COLD FRONTPartly sunny Saturday morning, with isolated showers or storms in the afternoon.High in the mid to upper 70s.Rain and storms likely Saturday night with a low in the upper 50s.Cooler Sunday with on and off showers. High around 60°.Upper 40s Sunday night with a chance for showers before 2 a.m.

SEASONAL TO BELOW SEASONAL TEMPERATURES FOR NEXT WEEKCool Monday with an isolated shower chance. High around 60°.Low in the low to mid 40s Monday.Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the upper 50s.Low in the upper 30s Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.Lower 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds with sunshine breaks and a slim chance for a shower both days. Low in the upper 30s Wednesday night.