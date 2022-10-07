(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Isolated showers early morning, mainly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures steady in the lower 50’s for a colder day. 20% chance for a passing sprinkle tonight.



MAINLY CLOUDY FOR FOOTBALL

Slight chance for a sprinkle for football and chilly. A shower chance late tonight and overnight. Low tonight dipping into the mid to upper 30’s.



COOL BUT NICE FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Saturday morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool in the mid 50’s. Sunny and 60° Sunday.

Mostly clear and lower 40’s into Monday morning.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK, COOLER AGAIN FRIDAY

Partly sunny Monday with a high in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 40’s Monday night.

Mid to upper 60’s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy and upper 40’s Tuesday night.

Upper 60’s Wednesday with a chance for a few showers.

Isolated shower Wednesday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Chance for a few showers Thursday, high in the mid 60’s.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a shower chance low in the lower 40’s.

Cooler next Friday, high in the mid 50’s with a chance for isolated showers.