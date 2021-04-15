Cooler with afternoon rain Thursday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy early. A weak cold front moves east through the Valley this morning. Temperatures in the mid 40s. Skies become partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler, with a high in the low to mid 60s.

RAIN AND SHARP DROP IN TEMPERATURES TOMORROWMostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a late sprinkle or passing shower. Low in the upper 30s.Scattered showers Thursday and a sharp drop in temperatures. High in the upper 40s.Scattered showers Thursday night and temperatures in the mid 30s.

ISOLATED RAIN CHANCE FRIDAY, WARMER FOR SATURDAYCloudy with isolated rain showers Friday. High in the mid 40s.Skies becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the mid 30s.Partly sunny Saturday and a little warmer. High in the mid 50s.Partly cloudy Saturday night and a low in the mid to upper 30s.

ISOLATED SHOWER FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAYPartly sunny with a chance for isolated showers Sunday. High in the mid to upper 50s.Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle Sunday night. Low in the upper 30s.Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for an isolated shower at times. High around 60°.Upper 30s Monday night with partly cloudy skies and slight sprinkle chance.

SHOWER CHANCES AND COOLER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYCloudy Tuesday with isolated showers. High in the mid 50s.Chilly into Wednesday morning, with a low in the lower 30s. Patchy frost possible.Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers Wednesday. High in the upper 40s.