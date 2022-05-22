A cold front moved through the area earlier Sunday afternoon, which has dropped temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. The next few days will feature cooler conditions with mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances towards the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s with a northeast wind at 5 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Temperatures rising into the low 60s for a high. Northeast wind from 5-10 mph

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. East northeast wind at 5 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Temperatures rising into the mid 70s for a high. Winds SE at 5-10 mph

Looking Ahead: The nicest day of the week will be on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Clouds will start to increase overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will not be a complete washout with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. However, rain chances will start to increase Wednesday afternoon into the nighttime hours. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with high rain chances all day and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The rain showers will move out during Friday afternoon bringing drier conditions as we head into the weekend.