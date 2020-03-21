Cooler weather ahead for the weekend — Here’s the outlook

Back to the heavier jackets for the start of the weekend -- Saturday will be a bit chilly but is looking dry. Here's a walk-through of the weekend forecast:

TONIGHT

Temperatures turn much cooler tonight. We drop to the upper 20s by daybreak. It will be cloudy and breezy throughout the overnight. Wind chills increasingly become a factor, dipping to the upper teens to lower 20s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will be slow to rebound. Skies will be cloudy at the start of the day with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. The temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s by noon and only make it to around 40° for afternoon highs.

Saturday Night

Skies will turn clear by Saturday night. It will be a little colder overnight. Temperatures drop to the middle to lower 20s overnight.

Sunday

It’ll be slightly warmer Saturday. Highs will be near 50°. The day begins with sunshine and will be mostly sunny into the afternoon. Clouds will increase into Sunday evening as the next storm system approaches. A few showers are possible after sunset, with rain becoming increasingly more likely overnight into Monday morning. Lows by daybreak Monday will be in the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The workweek begins with some showers. There will be another chance for a little more rain mid-week as temperatures begin warming across the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.