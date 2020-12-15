Cooler Tuesday ahead, storm system arriving Wednesday to bring snow to the Valley

Temperatures won't be as warm Tuesday but all eyes are on an area of low pressure bringing snow to the Valley Wednesday with some accumulation expected:

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and colder for tonight. Temperatures will drop to the middle to lower 20s. Winds will come down a bit overnight, but enough of a breeze remains to drive wind chills into the teens at times. Isolated flurries are possible during the evening and the first half of the night.

TUESDAY

Temperatures stay chilly Tuesday. Highs will only be around 30°. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine possible through the afternoon. Temperatures will head back into the 20s Tuesday night with overcast skies. Lows fall to the mid-20s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

An area of low pressure moves into the region Wednesday. We will be cloudy in the morning with daytime highs in the lower to mid-30s. Snow showers become increasingly more likely through the afternoon. Snow showers are expected into the evening and overnight. Some accumulation is likely into Thursday.

Accumulation Potential

Heaviest accumulation totals will occur to the south and east of Youngstown. Areas like East Liverpool, New Castle, and Grove City are expected to see higher snow totals that places like Sebring, Craig Beach, Newton Falls, and Mesopotamia. Click “play” on the video above for a map view of where the heaviest totals are likely to occur. Below is a breakdown of potential accumulation number for the area Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Probability of 1″ — 95%

Probability of 2″ — 85%

Probability of 4″ — 40%

Probability of 6″ — 20%

Probability of 8″ — 5%

LOOKING AHEAD

Some snow showers and flurries will linger into Thursday morning before tapering off into the evening. After the Wednesday storm system, there isn’t much snow in the extended outlook. Temperatures will warm a couple degrees, to the upper 30s by the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.