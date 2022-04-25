TONIGHT

A cold front exits the area early tonight and opens the door for chillier temperatures to return. Evening showers and thunderstorms end early into the night. While some holes in the clouds are expected overnight, clouds build back into the region early Tuesday. It will be a much cooler night with lows in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY

Back to jackets and hoodies Tuesday. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. The day will be dry outside of a chance at a passing sprinkle into the evening. There will be a better chance for some spotty showers and sprinkles Tuesday night as even colder air moves into the area. Temperatures will be dropping to the lower 30s. Any spotty showers that develop will be able to mix over to some snow by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is going to be chilly! High temperatures will be around 40° colder than the high Monday. We will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain and snow showers throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 40s. It will be blustery throughout the day, taking wind chills into the 30s for much of the daylight hours. The chance for spotty rain and snow showers continues Wednesday evening and tapers off Wednesday night. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures drop into the upper 20s for lows. Frost is likely by Thursday morning so you will want to cover or move indoors any cold-sensitive plants.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though still chilly, Thursday will be a pretty nice day. Highs will be around 50° with a mostly sunny sky. Frost will be a concern again Thursday night into Friday. While the day starts chilly with lows around 30°, it will be warmer for the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 50s with lots of sunshine. We return to the 60s for highs Saturday with a dry kickoff for the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny. The chance for showers returns Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

