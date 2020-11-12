Cooler temperatures ahead Thursday with highs around average for mid-November

The normal high is in the lower 50s now and that's where highs will be to wrap the workweek. There are some chilly days ahead with temps dropping below average:

TONIGHT

Skies are clearing out across the Valley as high pressure build into the region. Temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 30s by daybreak. Winds will come down a bit through the night which may be enough to allow for a little patchy fog to develop.

THURSDAY

It will feel much more like fall Thursday. The normal high is now down to the lower 50s for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for daytime highs. Though cooler, it will be a nice day overall with mostly sunny skies. We remain clear Thursday night with lows in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY

We are looking at a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds Friday. Temperatures will be very similar to Thursday with highs returning to the lower 50s. Colder air continues to spill into the region Friday night. Skies will be partly to mostly clear with lows around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is looking rather chilly with temps dipping into the 40s for daytime highs. The end of the weekend will bring some showers to the Valley as a storm system moves through the region. There will be a spike in temperatures Sunday afternoon but colder air will quickly take over again into Monday. The cold temperatures will fire up the lake effect machine early next week and we will have the chance for some rain and snow showers.

