Cooler mornings, comfortable afternoons the next few days

Your morning commute will be cooler Thursday. Have the sunglasses ready for tomorrow and you may need the umbrella Friday -- Here's when to watch for rain:

TONIGHT

Tonight will turn cooler quickly through the evening. Expect clear and starry skies through the night, aiding temperatures in dropping toward the lower 50s by daybreak. A few rural areas may be able to touch the upper 40s by sunrise.

THURSDAY

With high pressure in control of our weather, you can expect a beautiful and comfortable Thursday. The morning begins with sunny skies and we will remain mostly sunny through the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s and humidity will be low.

Thursday evening brings another quick cool-down. Temperatures approach the upper 50s by 11PM. The overnight will be quiet with just a few clouds around. Temperatures return to the lower to mid-50s.

FRIDAY

A change to the forecast for Friday. While it previously looked like a dry day, models today have trended faster with a weak trough of low pressure. This feature brings the chance for some rain to the Valley. Friday begins with some sunshine but clouds will increase into the afternoon. Spotty showers and sprinkles are expected to develop for mid to late afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast has also changed a bit into the weekend. Saturday is looking dry now. There is another storm system that approaches Sunday, bringing more clouds to the area and a chance for an afternoon or evening shower. We kickoff a warming trend next week with 80s expected to return to the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.