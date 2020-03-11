Cooler morning commute ahead Wednesday

Temperatures continue falling after the afternoon cold front. We'll warm up again Thursday before another cold front drops temperatures for the end of the week -- More info:

TONIGHT

We’ve got a colder night ahead with lows around 30°. Clouds will break up a bit through the night and winds calm. The calming of the winds may allow for a little patchy fog to develop.

WEDNESDAY

We start the day with some peeks of sunshine. Any holes in the clouds will fill back in for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be around around 50°. A few stray showers or sprinkles will be possible through the afternoon and evening.

A lingering sprinkle is possible early Wednesday night. Clouds turn patchy again into the early morning hours Thursday. It won’t be as cool of a night with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Another mild day ahead Thursday. One again, we have a chance for some peeks of sunshine through the first part of the day. Winds will shift, coming out of the south, and help pull in warmer air. Highs will reach the lower 60s. A stray shower or sprinkle will be possible again through the late afternoon and evening. Rain becomes likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will hover in the 50s overnight but begin to drop quickly throughout the morning Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday begins with some rain and falling temperatures as a cold front clears the area. Clouds will thin out a bit for some Friday afternoon sunshine. The weekend forecast needs to be monitored with a chance for some snow Saturday. Our team will be keeping an eye on the track of this system through the week.

