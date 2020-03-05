Cooler morning commute ahead Thursday, chance for some snow returns Friday

Skies clear and temps will be colder with isolated patches of black ice possible overnight. I'm tracking the chance for some snowflakes returning Friday -- More info here:

TONIGHT

The chance for showers has ended for tonight. Clouds will clear out through the evening with mostly clear skies overnight. The clearing will help temperatures cool. Thursday morning lows will be in the mid-20s. Watch for a little patchy black ice for the early morning commute.

THURSDAY

This will be the nicest day of the workweek. After the cool start, sunshine will help boost temperatures fast through the morning. Daytime highs will be around 50°. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning with some scattered clouds around through the afternoon.

Skies will turn overcast again into Thursday evening. We will have the chance for some showers or a mix of some rain and snow around/shortly after midnight as a cold front moves through the area. The temperatures drop into the lower 30s by daybreak with an increasing chance for a mix of rain and snow.

FRIDAY

Not the nicest of ends to our workweek as a storm system brings blustery wind, colder temperatures, and a mix of rain and snow. Skies will be overcast Friday with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs will only be in the mid-30s. Occasional bursts of big wet snowflakes may drop visibility but little accumulation is expected during the daylight hours with highs a few degrees above the freezing mark. Temperatures will fall toward, and then below, the freezing mark into the evening and increase the chances for a little snow to stick. A light slushy coating is possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid 20s by daybreak Saturday.

The other story for Friday will be blustery winds. Gusts of 25 – 35 MPH will be possible, especially into the evening. The blustery wind and colder temperatures will drive wind chills down into the 20s during the day. Friday night will remain a little blustery and wind chills are likely to drop into the teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are setting up for a fantastic weekend once Friday’s storm system pulls away from the region. Saturday will start off a little chilly and is likely to begin with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The trend through the day will be for clouds to decrease and skies turn mostly sunny. The sun will help temperatures warm into the 40s. Sunday will be an even nicer day for the area. Skies are looking mostly sunny with highs jumping to the middle to upper 50s. Even Monday won’t be so bad. The day begins with sunshine and highs will be around 60°. The next storm system approaches the region Monday night.

