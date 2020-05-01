Cooler end to the workweek, temperatures warming back up for the weekend

May begins with cooler temps compared to the last couple days. Warmer weather returns for the weekend -- Here's the outlook:

TONIGHT

This will be a cooler evening as temperatures slip into the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible. The chance for a few showers will continue overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 40.

FRIDAY

It won’t be as warm through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or a sprinkle possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for afternoon highs.

The chance for any sprinkles will end by the evening. Clouds will start to thin out a bit into Friday night. The overnight is looking partly to mostly clear and will be chilly. Lows by daybreak Saturday dip to the upper 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

It’s setting up to be an awesome kickoff to the weekend. Saturday will have a mix of some sunshine and scattered clouds during the day. It will be warmer, too. Daytime highs warm to the upper 60s. It will be a great day for any yardwork or outdoor activities. Clouds will start to increase heading into the evening.

Saturday night

Skies turn mostly cloudy through the evening. There will be a chance for a few showers after sunset. Scattered showers or downpours are possible overnight. Rain may linger into Sunday morning. It will be a warmer night with lows around 50°.

Sunday

Sunday will be another warm day. It begins with cloudy skies and a chance for morning showers. Skies turn partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs warm to near 70°. Though a few showers are possible, Sunday does not look like a washout for the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are trending cooler into next week. Highs will settle into the middle to upper 50s for a few days early next week. We are monitoring Tuesday for a chance for a few showers around the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.