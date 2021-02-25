Cooler, clouds to partly sunny Thursday

TODAYChilly this morning, with clear to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s.Increasing clouds with rain showers into the afternoon and early evening. High today 50°.Last time we hit 50°? Christmas Eve before the snowstorm arrived!

TONIGHTEarly rain showers and colder for the overnight. Mostly cloudy after early evening rain chance.Low in the mid 20s.

COOLER THURSDAYPartly sunny and seasonal Thursday. High in the lower 40s.Partly cloudy and chilly Thursday night. Low in the low to mid 20s.

WARMER FRIDAY AND SUNNYMostly sunny skies and warmer Friday. High in the mid 40s.Partly cloudy and upper 20s for Friday night.

MILD BUT DAMP SATURDAYScattered rain showers and mild for Saturday. High in the upper 40s.Chance for rain showers Saturday night, with a low in the lower 30s.

ISOLATED RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAYMainly cloudy with isolated rain showers Sunday. High around 50°.Cooler Sunday night, with isolated shower or rain/snow mix. Low in the mid to upper 20s.Lower 40s for Monday with cloudy skies and a chance for isolated shower.

COOL BUT DRY FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYMostly cloudy and high around 40° for Tuesday.Mostly cloudy with a low around 30° Tuesday night.Sunshine and clouds for Wednesday, with a high in the mid 40s.