Cooler and maybe an isolated shower for your Friday

The Fourth of July weekend looks mainly seasonable and mostly dry
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible…LOW: 56
— Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible Friday…HIGH: 70
— Mostly sunny Saturday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 76
— Partly sunny Sunday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 83
— Partly sunny and warmer Monday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 89
— Partly sunny and a stray shower possible Tuesday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 88
— Chance for thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 85
— Chance for more storms next Thursday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 86