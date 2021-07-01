Cooler and maybe an isolated shower for your Friday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - There was a time Donna's Diner in Sharon was open seven days a week for breakfast, but now at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the place is still closed.

Laura Ackley works for Winner Hospitality, which operates the diner as well as Buhl Mansion in Sharon and Tara in Clark. She says this past year has been the toughest she's had, getting through the pandemic and all its restrictions, but now comes the hangover.