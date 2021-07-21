Cooler and less humid Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK:

Be on the lookout for standing water and branches on roadways. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Mid 60’s for dew points make for a muggy morning. It will be cloudy with skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon. We’ll feel the effect of the cold front moving south through the morning. High in the mid 70’s and less humid this afternoon.



COMFORTABLE TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies tonight. Cooler, with a low in the mid 50’s.



NICE THURSDAY WITH STORM CHANCES FRIDAY

Partly to mostly sunny and cool for Thursday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s Thursday night. High around 80° Friday. Partly sunny with a chance for isolated storms into the

afternoon. Chance for a shower or storm Friday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Saturday and a high in the low to mid 80’s. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Warmer Saturday night, with a low in the mid to upper 60’s. Scattered storms Sunday. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Scattered showers and storms and upper 60’s Sunday night. Isolated storm chance Monday, partly sunny and humid. High in the mid 80’s. Mid to upper 60’s and muggy Monday night. Partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Warm and humid both days. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Lows in the upper 60’s Tuesday and Wednesday night.