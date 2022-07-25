MONDAY OUTLOOK

It’s humid, and roads are wet and ponded. Be alert for downed branches around the Valley from overnight storms. Becoming mostly sunny today and a high in the lower 80’s. Humid in the morning, with lower dew points for a really nice afternoon.

Partly cloudy early tonight with clouds increasing overnight. Cooler and less humid tonight around 60°.



COOL PATTERN FOR THE WEEK, BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon tomorrow. High around 80°.

Isolated showers and storms Tuesday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Isolated shower or storm for Wednesday. High in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Upper 70’s and an isolated shower or storm chance for Thursday.

Isolated shower or storm Thursday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

NICE WEEKEND AHEAD

Partly sunny Friday and a high in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Friday night.

Mostly sunny and a high in the low 80’s Saturday.

Low around 60° and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Low to mid 80’s and mostly sunny Sunday.

Lower 60’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

Mostly sunny and mid 80’s for Monday.