Cooler and cloudy Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKBE ALERT FOR SHALLOW FOG THIS MORNING. CHANGING DRIVING CONDITIONS.Partly cloudy and temperatures in the low to mid 30's. Sunshine and clouds to mostly sunny later today. High in the low to mid 60's.Mid to upper 30's and cloudy skies tonight. Small shower chance. COOLER AND CLOUDY FOR TUESDAYCooler tomorrow with cloudy skies, a sprinkle chance and sunny breaks at times. High in the mid 50's.SHARP TEMPERATURE DROP AND MIX TO SNOW INTO WEDNESDAYChance for rain showers early evening, with showers mixing with then changing to snow late to overnight. Low in the lower 30's. Slick roads are possible for Wednesday morning commute.Snow showers to Wednesday, with rain/snow mix into the afternoon. Colder, with a high in the mid to upper 30's. We'll be about 20° below average. Rain/snow mix to snow showers Wednesday night. Little accumulationof an inch or less.

WINTRY MIX TO RAIN CHANCE THURSDAYCold Thursday morning, with a low in the mid to upper 20's. Chance for light snow or a rain/snow mix early Thursday. Chance for rain into the afternoon. High in the mid 40's.

NICE FRIDAY BEFORE SHOWERS FOR SATURDAYMostly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 30's Thursday night. Sunshine and clouds Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 50's. Mostly cloudy and a low in the upper 30's Friday night. Showers develop Saturday. High in the mid to upper 50's. Showers likely Saturday night, with a low in the upper 30's. Low to mid 50's Sunday with cloudy skies and isolated showers.