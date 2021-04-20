Cooler and cloudy Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy and mild this morning. We’re in the lower 40s. Slight chance for a few sprinkles today. Cooler with a high in the lower 50s today.
WINTRY MIX LIKELY TONIGHT, SNOW EARLY WEDNESDAY
Rain showers likely tonight as a storm tracks out of the central plains.
As the low pressure travels through the Valley, we’ll see temperatures drop
and a rain/snow mix into the overnight. Low in the lower 30s.
A few hours of snow likely very early tomorrow for morning rush. We could see an inch by mid-morning, mainly on the lawns and rooftops. Chance for a rain/snow mix into late morning and early afternoon. Blustery and cold for Wednesday. High only in the upper 30s and 10 to 15 mph winds.
FROSTY MORNING THURSDAY
Cold into Wednesday night with a chance for flurries or a snow shower. Low in the low to mid 20s. Frost likely. Chance for a wintry mix of rain/snow for Thursday morning. Shower chance in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 40s.
NICE DAY FRIDAY, COLD EARLY
Frosty for Friday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
Nice day for Friday. Warmer, too. High in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.
Mid to upper 30s Friday night and patchy clouds.
RAIN DEVELOPING INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Isolated rain showers Saturday, with a high in the upper 50s.
Rain likely Saturday night, with a low in the upper 30s.
Mainly cloudy Sunday, slight sprinkle or light shower chance. High in the lower 50s.
Clear and cold into Monday morning. Low in the lower 30s with patchy frost.
DRY MONDAY, WARMING UP TUESDAY
Partly sunny Monday with a high in the mid 50s.
Mostly cloudy Monday night and a low around 40°.
Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the mid 60s.
