Cooler air building back into the region to wrap the week

Though cooler, we will still have some nice weather the next few days. Rain showers end early tonight and then winds make a northwest shift and temps begin dropping

TONIGHT

A cold front will work through the area early tonight and begins the transition back to cooler temperatures. Rain showers are likely early tonight and will begin tapering off after midnight. Showers will be out of the area by morning and clouds will also already be in the process of clearing out. Temperatures will be colder, falling to the upper 30s for overnight lows.

FRIDAY

It will still be a beautiful day Friday, just not as warm. Skies will become mostly sunny around sunrise. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Expect some scattered clouds filtering into the area Friday evening. Colder air will continue surging into our area. Lows by daybreak Saturday will be in the middle 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a nice but chilly day, especially after the recent string of warm days. Highs will only make it to the mid-40s. Expect dry weather with sunshine and some scattered clouds.

Saturday Night

Weather will remain quiet and dry Saturday night. We will have a few clouds around with lows falling to the upper 20s.

A reminder — Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. It is also a good time to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday

Sunday will also be dry and will continue feeling a little chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s across the area. We will have some peeks of sun under mostly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will turn stormy next week. Expect a rather cloudy and cool Monday. Highs will be in the mid-40s. We may see a few showers late in the day, but rain chances will be much higher by Tuesday morning. A storm system working through the region spikes our temperatures Tuesday with scattered showers. That warm-up will be brief with temperatures falling back into the 40s for St. Patrick’s Day.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.