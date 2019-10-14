Cool with sunshine and clouds Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Not as chilly this morning. We’re in the low 50’s around the Valley. Mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s early morning, and only manage to make it into the mid 50’s today as a cooler air mass moves in from the West. High in the mid 50’s. \

FROSTY OVERNIGHT, SEASONAL TUESDAY

Colder tonight, with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Partly cloudy, with patchy frost possible. Cover plants if you don’t want them damaged by the frost. Warmer air moves in Tuesday, with a high in the mid 60’s and mostly sunny. Increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening.

DAMP WEDNESDAY

Showers become likely closer to midnight into Wednesday. Temperatures in the upper 40’s. Showers likely for Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 50’s. Isolated showers possible for Wednesday night and mostly cloudy. Low in the lower 40’s. Chance for an early morning shower Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. High in the low to mid 50’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low around 40°.

WARMING WEEKEND

Partly to mostly sunny Friday, high around 60°. Partly cloudy, low around 40°. Partly cloudy and low 40’s for Friday night. Weekend looks nice, partly sunny Saturday, high in the upper 60’s. Lower 70’s for Sunday and partly sunny. 40% chance for rain Monday and mostly cloudy, high in the lower 70’s.