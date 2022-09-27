(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the mid 40’s.

A chilly day today, with highs only in the upper 50’s. Partly sunny with an occasional shower into the afternoon. Rain will be light, with a minimal chance for thunder.



COOL SHOWERS TONIGHT

Occasional showers are more likely tonight, low in the mid 40’s.



CONTINUED COOL WITH A FEW SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy Wednesday, occasional showers continue. High in the upper 50’s.

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, chilly in the lower 40’s.



SUNSHINE LATE WEEK

Mostly sunny Thursday and a high around 60°.

Partly cloudy and chilly Thursday night in the lower 40’s.

Partly sunny and near seasonal Friday in the mid to upper 60’s.

Patchy clouds and cool Friday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



TRACKING IAN LATE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK

Upper 60’s Saturday and partly sunny.

Partly cloudy and a low around 50° Saturday night.



CONFIDENCE IS LOW FOR THE REMNANTS OF IAN TO IMPACT THE VALLEY

THERE IS STILL PLENTY OF TIME TO WATCH IT’S TRACK, STAY TUNED ON LINE AND ON-AIR

Partly sunny and 70° Sunday, slight chance for a rain shower.

Lower 50’s and partly cloudy Sunday night with a slight chance for a rain shower.

Upper 60’s Monday with a slight chance for a rain shower under partly sunny skies.

Mid 40’s with a shower chance Monday night.

Partly sunny and seasonal Tuesday, high around 70°.