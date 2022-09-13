(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

It’s hoodie weather today. Cooler and cloudy with light rain at times, mainly this morning.

High today only in the mid to upper 60’s.



Mostly cloudy with a chance for drizzle overnight and early Wednesday. Low in the lower 50’s.



EARLY DRIZZLE WEDNESDAY AND WARMER

Becoming partly to mostly sunny after early morning drizzle Wednesday. Warmer in the upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and cool in the lower 50’s.



NICE STRETCH OF SUNNY DAYS

Mostly sunny and mid 70’s for Thursday.

Mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 50’s Thursday night.

High around 80° and mostly sunny skies Friday.

Low in the upper 50’s and partly cloudy Friday night.



WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and lower 80’s Saturday.

Low in the lower 60’s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.

Mostly sunny Sunday. Warm, with a high in the mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.



A FEW SHOWERS OR STORMS MONDAY, SUMMER HEAT TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers or thunderstorms on Monday. High in the mid 80’s.

Isolated shower chance Monday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

Mainly dry and warm Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 80’s. Slight chance for a sprinkle or rain shower.