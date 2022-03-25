FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly to mostly cloudy early Friday morning. Temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s.

Cooler today with a high in the low- to mid-40s with rain showers off and on today. Rain looks to be light.



COLDER TONIGHT WITH A RAIN/SNOW MIX

Rain showers turn to snow showers overnight. A dusting is possible mainly on the lawns. Low in the lower-30s.



COLD FOR THE WEEKEND WITH SNOW SHOWERS

Early snow/rain mix turning to rain for Saturday. High only in the upper-30s.

Snow showers are likely Saturday night, an inch possible. Low in the lower-20s.

Scattered snow showers for Sunday and cold. High around 30°. Another inch possible, with 2″ possible where snow bands persist.



COLD SNAP CONTINUES UNTIL MID-WEEK

Cold into Monday morning, low in the upper teens. High in the lower-30s and a chance for snow showers. Mostly cloudy and a low in the middle teens into Tuesday.

High in the upper-30s for Tuesday with a slight chance for a rain shower.



BACK TO SEASONAL TEMPERATURES

Low around 30° Tuesday night as warmer air moves in.

High Wednesday in the low- to mid-50s with isolated rain showers.

Low in the low to mid-40s Wednesday night with an isolated shower chance.

High Thursday in the mid-60s with afternoon showers developing.

Low around 40° Thursday night with shower chance.

Cooler next Friday, high in the low- to mid-50s and scattered clouds and sun.