(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with a sprinkle or shower chance early. Upper 50’s this morning.

Becoming partly to mostly sunny into late afternoon. High only around 70°.

Mostly clear and lower 50’s tonight.



NICE FRIDAY, COOL AND UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Sunny to partly sunny Friday. High in the mid 70’s.

Chance for a few showers Friday night. Low in the mid 50’s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday with a few isolated showers, thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. High in the mid 70’s.

Isolated shower chance Saturday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Partly sunny Sunday with an isolated shower chance, thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. High in the lower 70’s.

Upper 50’s with cloudy skies Sunday night.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Upper 70’s and partly sunny Monday.

Upper 50’s and cloudy Monday night.

Lower 80’s Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Mid 60’s and cloudy Tuesday night.



SUMMER-LIKE WITH POP-UP STORMS MID TO LATE WEEK

Warmer Wednesday. High in the mid 80’s and an isolated shower or storm chance.

Mid 60’s with isolated storm chance Wednesday night.

Mid 80’s with an isolated shower or storm Thursday.